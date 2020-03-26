Meet the cast of BBC One’s crime drama London Kills

London Kills is returning for a second series on BBC One, which sees a Metropolitan Police murder squad take on more gritty cases.

Tensions are close to boiling over, as two detectives wonder whether their boss could have had something to do with the disappearance of his own wife.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of BBC One’s London Kills series two…

Hugo Speer plays DI David Bradford

Who is David Bradford? David is the head of the Metropolitan Police murder investigation team. After taking compassionate leave following the disappearance of his wife, he returned to work despite finding no answers of her whereabouts – or if she is even still alive.

Amid the fruitless search for answers, his team and his own teenage daughter are starting to become suspicious that he could have killed her.

What else has Hugo Speer been in? Speer has had recurring roles on a number of popular shows, appearing as Minister Treville on BBC One’s The Musketeers, Inspector Valentine in Father Brown and Lucius in Sky Atlantic’s Britannia.

Sharon Small plays DS Vivienne Cole

Who is Vivienne Cole? Detective Superintendent Cole is David’s second-in-command on the murder investigation squad. She is a highly competent officer, but has been criticised by David’s daughter for not taking her accusations seriously.

What else has Sharon Small been in? Small is probably best known as Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, but has also had starring roles in BBC drama Mistresses, Channel 4 thriller Born to Kill and ITV’s recent offering Flesh and Blood.

Bailey Patrick plays DC Rob Brady

Who is Rob Brady? Rob is a senior detective on the murder investigation team. When accusations start flying against David, he finds himself questioning whether he could really be capable of murder.

What else has Bailey Patrick been in? Patrick had a stint on long-running soap opera EastEnders in 2016, following it up with roles in Casualty, Good Omens, Bodyguard and BBC One’s brand new drama The Nest.

Tori Allen-Martin plays TDC Billie Fitzgerald

Who is Billie Fitzgerald? Billie is the youngest member of the murder investigation squad and a trainee detective. In series two, she is recovering from a stab wound incurred after a run-in with Amber Saunders, a woman with whom she briefly had a romantic connection. Saunders later died after falling from David’s high-storey apartment under mysterious circumstances.

What else has Tori Allen-Martin been in? Allen-Martin played Sandra Rayworth in the third series of ITV drama Unforgotten and also played Libby in Channel 4 comedy drama Pure.

Adrianna Bertola plays Carly Bradford

Who is Carly Bradford? Carly is David Bradford’s teenage daughter. Since her mother went missing, she has had a difficult relationship with her father and suspects that he had something to do with her disappearance. This has caused her to rebel, skipping school and engaging in underage drinking.

What else has Adrianna Bertola been in? Bertola has been acting from a young age, debuting on the stage before making early screen roles in Casualty and Silent Witness. More recently, she has appeared in the children’s series Hank Zipzer and BBC One favourite Call The Midwife.

Maimie McCoy plays Grace Harper

Who is Grace Harper? Grace is a woman David is secretly visiting, although the exact nature of their relationship is unclear.

What else has Maimie McCoy been in? McCoy recently appeared in hard-hitting factual dramas White House Farm and A Confession, with previous roles in DCI Banks and The Musketeers. She will appear in the upcoming remake of classic detective series Van der Valk, opposite Marc Warren (Hustle).

Kelly Adams plays Michelle Charr

Who is Michelle Charr? Michelle is a wealthy woman who falls under police suspicion when the Au pair she had recently fired turns up dead in a London warehouse.

What else has Kelly Adams been in? Adams played Emma Kennedy in BBC One drama Hustle and later appeared as Nancy Webb in the third series of ITV’s Mr Selfridge. Longtime Holby City fans will remember her as Mickie Hendrie, a role she played between 2004 and 2006.

Marc Baylis plays Andrew Charr

Who is Andrew Charr? Andrew is Michelle’s husband who was more sympathetic to their late Au pair than she was.

What else has Marc Baylis been in? Marc will be best known to soap fans as Carla’s brother Rob Donovan, a character he played on Coronation Street for five years.

Steve John Shepherd plays Adrian Cook

Who is Adrian Cook? Adrian is an old acquaintance from David’s past who he encounters during an investigation. What information does he have about David’s wife?

What else has Steve John Shepherd been in? Shepherd played the role of Michael Moon on BBC soap opera EastEnders for three years between 2010 and 2013. He also starred opposite The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln in the cult television series This Life.

Claire Cooper plays Alice Maguire

Who is Alice Maguire? Alice is the wife of Callum Maguire, a prolific London gangster who is gunned down in broad daylight.

What else has Claire Cooper been in? Another soap star to join the cast of London Kills, Cooper is best known for playing Jacqui McQueen on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks. She earned a number of award nominations during her seven-year stint on the programme.

Since leaving the show, she has had guest roles on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, History Channel’s Knightfall and Sky One drama Strike Back.

Owain Arthur plays Philip Ingram

Who is Philip Ingram? Philip is a troubled man who has lived a very sheltered life, but holds information on an important case.

What else has Owain Arthur been in? Last year, Arthur played DI Sean Memory in ITV’s factual drama A Confession starring Martin Freeman. His previous roles include hospital porter Glen Thomas in BBC One’s Casualty and PC Paul Norrington in Channel 4’s short-lived Babylon.

He has been cast in Amazon Prime’s upcoming Lord of the Ring‘s streaming series, which looks to be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Production was recently halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lorna Fitzgerald plays Petra Roscoe

Who is Petra Roscoe? Petra is the wife of a man who holds crucial information on the fate of David Bradford’s missing wife.

What else has Lorna Fitzgerald been in? Lorna Fitzgerald rose to fame for her portrayal of Abi Branning on BBC One soap opera EastEnders, a role she bagged at the age of 10 and stayed in for nearly 12 years.

London Kills series two starts on BBC One at 2:15pm on Monday 30th March 2020