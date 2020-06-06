One character in particular who seems to have caught viewers' attention is Alex Standall (Miles Heizer), and how much he has progressed throughout the four instalments.

In season four, Alex explores his sexuality and comes out as gay, dating not one but two guys throughout the batch of episodes.

After gaining help from close friend Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) for his rehabilitation throughout seasons two and three following his suicide attempt, Alex took the chance and tried to kiss him.

Although he was rejected, Zach remained close and supportive while Alex went on to date Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) before eventually finding happiness with Charlie St. George (Tyler Barnhardt)

The main triumph for him is how comfortable he is with himself and his sexuality - something his fans on Twitter were quick to praise.

"ALEX AND CHARLIE AT PROM IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THING IVE EVER WITNESSED #13ReasonsWhy,"

A other shared: "I want a Charlie and Alex spinoff and I want it RIGHT NOW!!! #13ReasonsWhy."

"My HEART, YES ALEX, YESSS. #13ReasonsWhy."

Previously, Alex was responsible for the main drama of season three when he was revealed as Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) killer.

In the end, a big fight at the Homecoming Game resulted in his death, and it was all to do with his rape of Jessica Williams (Alisha Boe).

As Bryce went to try and apologise to Jess for his actions, he got in a fight with Zach, who broke his arm and one of his legs - this then becomes crucial as the evil sportsman asks Alex for a hand up.

Alex, who was with Jess for support, instead pushes him into the river where he drowns as he was unable to swim due to his injuries.

The 13 Reasons Why gang agree to frame Monty (Timothy Granaderos) for the murder, considering his horrific sexual assault of Tyler (Devin Druid) in season two.

13 Reasons Why is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.