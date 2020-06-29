Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

During the series, they travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia and promises to put "new perspectives on some very old problems."

And in a new trailer, we see Efron discuss his mission, claiming, "Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job."

Efron has long been an outspoken advocate of pursuing sustainability solutions, and earlier this year he took part in a programme titled the Great Global Cleanup for the Discovery Channel.

The new show will arrive on Netflix on 10th July, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer below to get a handle on some of the issues it will be exploring.