On 28th February 1993 in Texas, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raided the Mount Carmel compound of religious cult group Branch Davidians, after suspecting the group, headed up by David Koresh, of stockpiling illegal weapons.

The 1993 Waco siege is the focus of Netflix 's latest documentary, Waco: American Apocalypse.

An intense gunfight broke out resulting in six of Koresh's followers and four of the ATF agents dying, and a 51-day stand-off between Koresh and the federal agents ensued.

So, what exactly happened during the 51-day Waco siege?

Read on for the true story behind Netflix's Waco: American Apocalypse, including who the Branch Davidians were, their core beliefs and a full timeline on the seige.

Who are Branch Davidians?

David Koresh. Netflix

The Branch Davidians were an apocalyptic new religious movement founded in 1955 by Benjamin Roden, as an offshoot of the Davidian Seventh-day Adventists.

However, Roden created the ranch group with new teachings that were not connected with the original Davidians.

Roden died in 1978, and a man named David Koresh competed against Roden's son George for leadership of the cult. Koresh later took over the Branch Davidians after returning to the compound armed, a shootout during which George was shot.

Koresh claimed to be the group's final prophet, and his teachings included interpretations of the Book of Revelation and the Seven Seals, and he attracted many followers.

Koresh believed that he should have many wives and dissolved the marriages of members of the Branch Davidians, and took the women for himself.

He also claimed he had cracked the code of the Seven Seals in the Book of Revelation, which predicted events leading to the Apocalypse. Along with his followers, Koresh built an "Army of God" by stockpiling weapons in preparation for the apocalypse.

The Branch Davidians fell from public view after the 1993 raid of their compound, but they still have a presence in Texas and around the world.

What was the Waco siege?

Mount Carmel. Netflix

On 28th February 1993, authorities raided the Branch Davidians' Mount Carmel compound near Waco, Texas after believing that the group were collecting illegal weapons.

A four-hour gunfight left six of Koresh's followers and four ATF agents dead. It eventually led to the 51-day standoff between Koresh and federal agents, known as the Waco Siege.

During this 51-day siege, the FBI negotiated with David Koresh to have cultists and their children released from the compound. While Koresh released some members, he later went back on his promises as he claimed that God was telling him not to give up.

As a result, the authorities turned to other measures, applying to US Attorney General Janet Reno for permission to use tear gas on the compound. This application was eventually approved, and on 19th April, US authorities launched a tear gas attack in an attempt to force the Branch Davidians out of the ranch.

The Mount Carmel centre became engulfed in flames, resulting in the deaths of 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children, two pregnant women, and David Koresh himself.

Following the siege, 12 surviving Branch Davidians were charged with various crimes, including aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter. Nine were convicted on a variety of charges, with eight found guilty of firearms charges.

Waco siege timeline

28th February 1993 – About 100 agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raid the Branch Davidians' Mount Carmel compound near Waco, Texas. They approached with the intention of searching the premises and arresting David Koresh, but an accidental warning from a TV cameraman got to senior Davidians, giving them time to anticipate the raid. The ATF members are met with gunfire leading to death of four agents, along with six Davidians. Over a dozen others, including Koresh himself, are injured.

1st March 1993 -The ATF surrender command to the FBI who begin negotiations. Koresh releases some of the children and speaks on the radio, beginning the siege.

2nd March 1993 - Two women and children six children are released. Koresh promises to surrender if a special video message he has recorded is televised. The FBI agrees and the tape is immediately broadcast on the Christian Broadcasting Network. However, Koresh goes back on his word, claiming God is telling him not to give up.

3rd March 1993 - According to Federal agents, Koresh says he will surrender when he receives ″further instruction from God".

4th and 5th March 1993 - Two more children leave the compound.

7th March 1993 - During negotiations, Koresh informs the authorities that all remaining children are biologically his, so will be remaining with him inside Mount Carmel.

9th March 1993 - The electricity is cut to the compound, but is later restored after some promises from Koresh.

12th March 1993 - Two adults leave the compound. After further discussions break down, the FBI decides to cut off electricity permanently, beaming bright spotlights onto the compound day and night, and blasting loud music around the clock to irritate the Davidians.

18th March 1993 - The FBI begins using loudspeakers to blare tapes of negotiations to the cult members.

19th March 1993 - Two cultists leave the compound.

21st March 1993 - Seven cultists leave.

22nd March 1993 - The authorities blast the compound with chants of Tibetan monks.

23rd March 1993 - Another cultist leaves.

24th March 1993 - Koresh stops negotiations.

5th April 1993 - The Branch Davidians promise to give themselves up after observing Passover.

12th April 1993 - Worried Koresh goes back on the Passover deal and the FBI applies to US Attorney General Janet Reno for permission to use tear gas on the compound. She refuses to allow it initially, but later changes her mind.

14th April 1993 - Koresh says he will surrender after writing a manuscript in which he reveals the contents of the Seven Seals referred to in the Book of Revelations in the Bible.

16th April 1993 - An FBI agent says the agency won't wait for Koresh to give up and they have their own schedule.

18th April 1993 - The FBI prepares to enter Mount Carmel and make arrests by force. Reno approves the tear gas plan.

19th April 1993 - On day 51 of the siege, the FBI enters the compound. Agents inform Koresh that he is under arrest and warn the members of the incoming tear gas before gassing the building. Gunfire rings out, however not at federal agents, and it see several fires being lit which firefighters try to put out.

During this time, nine Davidians flee and are arrested.

There is a huge explosion and the roof collapses. Eventually the fire dies down and the compound is completely levelled. The FBI confirms that Koresh and many Davidians are dead.

