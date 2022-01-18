Arriving on the platform today, the documentary speaks to Robert Hendy-Freegard’s former victims and the families of those conned by him as it explores how he fleeced huge amounts of money from seven women and one man.

The latest release in Netflix ‘s line of documentaries about fraudsters is The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – a new series about the British conman who posed as an MI5 agent to steal almost £1 million from his victims.

“The story reaches into the present day, with a family who fear for their mother’s safety,” Netflix teases ahead of the “jaw-dropping” show’s release.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman ahead of its Netflix debut.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman release date

Netflix docuseries The Puppet Master arrives on the platform on Tuesday 18th January.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman plot

Netflix

The Netflix series tells the story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, a conman who – as Netflix says – “controlled, conned and fleeced” eight people and managed to steal almost £1 million from them.

“His traumatised victims were led to believe they were accomplices in highly elaborate secret service operations and that their families were in grave danger if they did not obey,” the streamer teases. “Hendy-Freegard exploited, abused and controlled them with extreme cruelty, confident his victims were too paralysed by fear to escape.”

The Puppet Master looks into Hendy-Freegard’s crimes and interviews those affected by them, including the family of Sandra Clifton. Her children claim that she is being coercively controlled by Hendy-Freegard, but he has strongly denied the accusations, telling The Times that he had been “publicly castigated” for “such a long time” for his previous crimes.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman trailer

Netflix released a trailer for The Puppet Master at the start of January, teasing its deep-dive into the life of Robert Hendy-Freegard and the 20 years he spent conning victims.

Advertisement

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is available now on Netflix. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.