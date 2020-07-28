So when is it out? And who will feature in the documentary? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

When is Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on?

The two-part documentary will air on Lifetime on August 9th and 10th at 9pm, exactly one year after Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

You can find Lifetime on Sky 187, Virgin Media 208 (+1 on 225), BT TV 329 and Talk Talk 329.

More like this

What is the documentary about?

Surviving Epstein investigates the charges of the sexual abuse of girls against Epstein.

Epstein was first arrested in 2008 in Palm Beach, where federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14, whom he had allegedly abused.

He served in jail again in July 2019, with federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Epstein requested to be released on bond, but the court denied the request.

Jeffrey Epstein Lifetime

He died in his jail cell on Aug. 20, 2019, with his death ruled a suicide, and a judge dismissed all criminal charges on August 29, 2019.

The new project is part of the network’s “Stop Violence Against Women” initiative to empower women.

Lifetime has partnered with nonprofit Rise to run a public service announcement during the documentary’s run to encourage survivors to use their voice to help establish a survivors’ bill of rights in their states.

The network will also run a PSA from nonprofit RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) to provide resources and a hotline for those in need.

Who will feature in Surviving Jeffrey Epstein?

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein Lifetime

Much like the network's Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary will feature several in-depth interviews with women who claim to have been trafficked by Epstein.

The four-hour special will feature journalist and TV presenter Christopher Mason.

“I’m absolutely worried for Ghislaine’s safety,” he recently told The Post. “I kind of don’t believe he [Epstein] committed suicide… His death seemed exceedingly convenient for many.”

“She, of all of those people, knew who slept with whom, and who was assigned to whom,” he said of Maxwell.

Is there a trailer?

There is, and viewers must be warned it contains scenes of a sensitive nature.

The one-minute trailer introduces eight survivors who are the narrators of the film. They speak of being abused by Epstein in their teenage years and speak up for the “thousands of [sexual abuse] survivors”.

“Being abused by Jeffrey Epstein is life sentence," an unnamed interviewee says in the trailer.

Another adds: “I was a human baton passed from one person to another. Ghislaine knew exactly how to pull you in,” as a third woman comments: “She told me, ‘Just do whatever he wants'."

You can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs on Lifetime on 9th and 10th of August. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.