Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes looks at the aspiring politician and part-time clown's many murders and the "horrifying darkness" within him by examining previously unheard audio featuring Gacy and his legal team.

Netflix is re-entering the true crime sphere with a brand new miniseries about John Wayne Gacy – one of America's most prolific serial killers.

Directed by Joe Berlinger – the filmmaker behind Netflix documentaries like Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich – this three-part series searches for an explanation as to how Gacy managed to murder at least 33 people before being caught.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes release date

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 20th April 2022.

The three-part docuseries is the second title in the Conversations with a Killer series from Joe Berlinger.

What is Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes about?

John Wayne Gacy Netflix

The Netflix docuseries looks at serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976, through the 60 hours of unearthed audio featuring Gacy and his legal defence team.

The three-parter takes a "fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity", Netflix has teased.

Directed by Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), this series speaks to key participants and features never-before-seen interviews in search of answers as to how Gacy managed to evade justice for as long as he did.

The now-deceased criminal was known in Chicago as an aspiring politician, local contractor and part-time clown-for-hire before he was convicted of murdering at least 33 people and sentenced to death in 1980. Gacy was executed by lethal injection and died in 1994.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes at the beginning of April, giving viewers a first-look at the three-part docuseries.

"You can be walking down the street and if Gacy lay eyes on you, you have now become his next victim," an interviewee is heard saying in the trailer.

