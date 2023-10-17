The Netflix documentary is streaming now and features actual recordings of the alleged devil possession as it aims to tell the "extraordinary story about a family that lost control".

Read on for the full true story behind The Devil on Trial on Netflix.

What is The Devil on Trial about?

The Devil on Trial focuses on the trial of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson, whose case is often referred to as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case.

In 1981, Arne Johnson claimed that he killed his 40-year-old landlord Alan Bono while under the possession of satanic forces.

Known paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren voice their concerns about the case and Lorraine informed the police that Johnson was possessed when the crime was committed.

The Netflix documentary will feature subjects "directly involved in the events" for the first time. It aims to spark "a new conversation about what happens when assumptions about reality are in direct conflict with strongly held beliefs".

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "The Devil on Trial explores the first — and only — time 'demonic possession' has officially been used as a defence in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking killing, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown."

Is The Devil on Trial based on a true story?

In 1981, Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabbed his 40-year-old landlord multiple times with a five inch pocket knife whilst growling like an animal.

Following his arrest, Johnson pleaded not guilty, claiming he was possessed by demonic forces when the crime was committed.

Johnson was found two miles from the site of the death and was held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on bail of $125,000.

With the help of Ed and Lorraine Warren, Johnson's lawyer, Martin Minnella, claimed the killing was the work of the devil.

The key part of Johnson's defence was the alleged possession of David Glatzel, his girlfriend's 11-year-old brother.

In July 1980, Glatzel woke up crying after having a vision of a old man and claimed that he continued to see the beast who would threaten his family, as per The Telegraph. "He would kick, bite, spit, swear - terrible words," David's mother told The New York Times.

As the family became more desperate, they met the Warrens, and Lorraine later told People magazine it was "clear" to her and her husband that the boy was possessed.

The Warrens claimed they recorded "43 demons" in the boy's body. After they attempted to remove the demons from David, the demons supposedly moved into the body of Johnson.

Johnson's lawyer told the jury that the 19-year-old was an "unassuming, average 19-year-old, a superb athlete who has never been in trouble before", but judge Robert Callahan was not convinced and rejected the idea of Johnson being possessed.

The jury deliberated for 15 hours over the course of three days before convicting Johnson of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison and was released after five years for good behaviour.

While he was imprisoned, Johnson married his girlfriend and got his high school diploma.

The Devil on Trial trailer

You can watch The Devil on Trial trailer below:

