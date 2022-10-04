Titled Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the six-parter will follow her as she navigates life after her husband's death in March 2022. Tom died of a brain tumour, shortly after The Wanted reunited in September 2021.

Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted band member Tom Parker, is set to lead a new documentary series chronicling her experiences with bereavement and grief for ITVBe.

"Through Kelsey’s very personal story, she will open the doors to her life and explore bereavement and grief in a way we’ve never seen before, looking at how Kelsey is re-building her life without Tom," ITVBe said in a synopsis for the upcoming series.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker.

Parker will meet with other people who have also experienced loss, including other celebrities, fellow young widows and bereavement experts, all while her family adjusts to life without Tom.

The series is made by the minds behind ITV's award-winning Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, and its follow-up, Caring for Derek.

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s commissioning editor for reality, added: "Continuing our commitment to bring viewers real-life stories, we are privileged to have Kelsey bravely share her experience after the passing of her husband, Tom. Kelsey has allowed cameras into her home to follow her very own personal journey with grief, in the hope it helps others."

An air date for Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom is yet to be announced.

