Kate Garraway: Finding Derek release date – All the details about ITV documentary

Kate Garraway shares an incredibly personal insight into the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on her family in ITV film Finding Derek as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital one year on from contracting the virus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter gives an emotional and gut-wrenching account of the effects coronavirus has had on her family and others, speaking on camera about the harrowing reality of the past 12 months.

Derek was hospitalised in March 2020 with COVID-19, and remains in hospital with severe health issues and complications as a result of the virus.

The one-off film will also feature Garraway speaking with survivors of COVID and discussing the unknown, longer-term effects of the illness.

When is Kate Garraway: Finding Derek on ITV?

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on Tuesday, 23rd March at 9pm on ITV.

How to watch Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will be available on to watch live on ITV on Tuesday, March 23rd at 9pm and will also be available to stream live or catch up on the ITV Hub.

Who is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Derek Draper is a former lobbyist and political advisor for the Labour party and author of two non-fiction political books, Blair’s 100 Days and Life Support. After retiring from politics, Derek retrained as a psychotherapist. He and Kate Garraway married in 2005, and have two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11. The couple live together in London.

Since Derek contracted COVID-19 last spring, he remains in intensive care for continued treatment and is experiencing only “fleeting glimmers of consciousness”, Garraway recently told The Sunday Times as she detailed the “horror” of her family’s ordeal. While Derek no longer has the virus, COVID has caused heart failure and damage to his liver and pancreas, and Garraway has explained that doctors don’t know why COVID has taken such a devastating toll on Derek’s health.

The TV presenter has also been keeping fans updated on Derek’s condition on Good Morning Britain and through her social media platforms. Garraway revealed that she was able to visit Derek in hospital over Christmas with her two children, which marked the first time they have been able to see their father since his hospitalisation.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek trailer

The trailer for the one-off was released on ITV’s Twitter account on 18th March.

Follow Kate’s incredibly personal journey as she supports husband, Derek, battling with long-Covid.



Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, Tuesday 23rd March at 9pm on ITV & @ITVHub #FindingDerek @GMB pic.twitter.com/Q6266Uf6oL — ITV (@ITV) March 18, 2021

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will air on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday, 23rd March at 9pm.

