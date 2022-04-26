Tim Westwood doc airs on BBC as DJ accused of sexual misconduct

**Trigger warning: sexual abuse and misconduct**

BBC Three is set to air a documentary tonight, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, in which Westwood, a former Radio 1 DJ, is accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations in question relate to incidents between 1992 and 2017, with 64-year-old Westwood accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching.

The news broke today following a joint investigation by The BBC and The Guardian, who received detailed accounts from seven women, all of whom are Black and who met Westwood through his work. Three accuse him of predatory sexual behaviour, while the other four allege him of groping them.

When asked for comment by RadioTimes.com, a representative for Westwood said: "Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour. In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing."

The BBC Three documentary airs tonight at 9pm, and is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Westwood's music industry career began 40 years ago and, as well as hosting BBC Radio 1's first rap show, he also featured on London Pirate Radio station LWR, and was once co-owner of Kiss FM. He currently hosts a show on Capital Xtra.

Two of the women who spoke with the BBC and The Guardian say they were aspiring to work in radio and met with Westwood to discuss music with him, at the ages of 19 and 20. They claim he drove them to his flat and initiated unwanted and unexpected sex with them. Another, who says she met Westwood when she was in an R&B group at 17, claims she was subjected to unwanted oral sex.

Four more women allege Westwood touched their bottoms or breasts while posing for photographs at events with them.

Some of the women accuse him of taking advantage of his position in the music industry, with one stating: “Someone taking advantage of my naivety and lack of confidence isn’t something that I should have to carry with shame.”

None of the seven women know each other and their names in both the BBC and Guardian reports and in the documentary have been changed to protect their identities.

Following previous allegations made against Westwood regarding his behaviour towards young Black women, Westwood issued a statement in 2020 to the MailOnline, calling them fabricated, false and without foundation.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the Victim Support website for support and information.

