Their Apple TV+ debut is the third instalment in their motorcycle series, following 2004's Long Way Round (where they travelled from London to New York) and Long Way Down (from Scotland's John o'Groats to Cape Town, South Africa).

Joining the pair for legs of their South American journey are longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin on their electric Rivians.

If lockdown has left you with a sense of wanderlust and you're wondering which route McGregor and Boorman take throughout the series, we've got all the information you need for the journey seen in Long Way Up.

What route do the pair take in Long Way Up?

Throughout the series, McGregor and Boorman travel from Argentina to Los Angeles through South and Central America, travelling 150 miles every day.

According to the series, the pair begin at the tip of South America (Ushuaia) and ride over 13,000 miles through 13 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador.

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman mapping out their route

They also pass through Colombia, Central America and Mexico before riding all the way up to Los Angeles, "facing obstacles and tensions along the way, as they travel through iconic landscapes, meet local people and find ingenuous ways to charge the electric motorcycles".

As McGregor says in the trailer, the duo travel through "the brutal Patagonian winter", climb to the "extreme heights of the Andes" before exploring "the endangered jungles of Central America".

How do I watch Long Way Up?

Long Way Up debuts globally on Apple TV+ from Friday 18th September.

You can subscribe the the streaming service for £4.99 a month in the UK or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.

Long Way Up arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 18th September. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.