Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee trailer revealed

The streamer has just released the trailer for its upcoming docu-series, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, and it looks like a wild ride indeed.

Tiger King may have some competition in the eccentric Netflix documentary subject department.

The series follows the late tech maverick John McAfee (yes, that McAfee) who invented the first commercial anti-virus software – and later became its biggest critic. That's likely the least bizarre event in McAfee's life, especially after he went on the run following his neighbour's death in Belize.

Naturally, he invited a film crew along with him.

With access to hundreds of hours of never-seen-before footage of McAfee as he's pursued by the authorities, the Netflix documentary offers an in-depth look at the man who faced prison, ran for President (after he unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party nomination twice), and, as the streamer puts it, "claimed to have hacked the world".

Take a look for yourself below:

As well was being pursued by the Belizean authorities, McAfee was wanted for tax evasion charges in the US. Ultimately, it was that charge which got him arrested in Spain.

He was found dead in his cell in prison near Barcelona, shortly after his extradition to the US had been authorised. His death was officially billed a suicide, though his wife maintains she doesn't believe he took his own life.

