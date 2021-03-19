When is Panorama on TV? Documentary’s start time and episode guide

We can always count on the BBC’s Panorama for getting to the bottom of situations that really matter.

Each episode, the documentary series visits a very current story or issue, with the hope of revealing the truth about it.

From scandals to the recent pandemic, the show looks deeply into each story to get the answers for the general public.

So, you don’t miss out on any of the upcoming episodes, we put together a guide on the show, including which episodes are coming up next and how you can watch them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Panorama on TV?

New episodes of Panorama usually air on Monday nights on BBC One. However, there are occasionally specials throughout the week. The time varies, but it’s usually around 7pm.

Episodes are often repeated on BBC Two and can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

On Monday, 15th March, the show looked into how some groups have benefitted financially during the pandemic while others have struggled, in an episode titled Cashing in on COVID.

The synopsis reads: “As the government faces mounting criticism that well-connected people made millions out of Britain’s PPE crisis, Panorama investigates who won out.”

The episode is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Panorama Episode guide

Salmon V Sturgeon

The next new episode on BBC One, will explore the most sensational break-up in recent political history.

It will be available to watch on Thursday, March 18th at 8pm.

COVID: Who Got It Right?

BBC

Jane Corbin will investigate how other governments handled COVID in comparison to the UK.

The synopsis reads: “The government says its decisions on COVID-19 have been guided by science. Jane Corbin investigates the policies pursued by governments elsewhere, using data to discover whether anyone got it right.”

The hour-long episode will air on BBC One on Monday, 22nd March at 7pm.

Panorama airs on BBC One.