Four women alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 and Brand was also accused of predatory, controlling, and abusive behaviour. In a video posted to social media shortly before the programme aired, Brand strongly denied the allegations against him, saying his relationships were "always consensual".

One woman, whose name was changed to Alice in the programme, alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Brand when she was 16 and that he would send a car to her school to collect her and take her to his home.

She alleged that Brand sexually assaulted her at his home and said: "Russell engaged in the behaviours of a groomer, looking back, but I didn't even know what that was then, or what that looked like."

Another woman, whose name was changed to Nadia, alleged that Brand raped her at his home in LA in 2012. According to The Times' investigation, she provided journalists with medical records from a rape treatment centre she attended.

A woman whose name was changed to Phoebe alleged that Brand assaulted her after the pair met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in 2013 and after he hired her to work on a project. She alleges that Brand became angry after the assault and fired her.

Brand's former girlfriend, Jordan Martin, said she stood by allegations she made in her book. She previously alleged that Brand assaulted her in the bathroom of a hotel after finding out she had spoken to an ex-boyfriend.

Brand was also accused of controlling and disturbing behaviour, including conversations the comedian had with paedophile Jimmy Savile.

In his denial, which he posted to social media before the allegations were made public and before the Dispatches special aired, Brand said: "I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company and one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks as well as some pretty stupid stuff, like my community festival should be stopped, I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel, but amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now."

Brand went on to reiterate that he "absolutely denies" the allegations against him and said he wonders if there's "another agenda at play".

Hours after the allegations were made public, Brand performed a scheduled comedy show at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. According to the BBC, he told the audience there were things he wanted to talk about but couldn't.

Brand's former representation, Tavistock Wood, told RadioTimes.com in a statement: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Brand is best known for his appearances in films including including St Trinians, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him To The Greek and Despicable Me and has presented various shows including Big Brother spin-off Big Brother's Big Mouth.

RadioTimes.com has contacted representatives for Russell Brand for further comment.