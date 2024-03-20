"Despite the physical distance between these herds, however, their survival is bound together in a vast and intricately linked network of connections that allows our planet to sustain life itself," a synopsis teases.

Our Living World will be available to view on Netflix from Wednesday 17th April.

The series consists of four episodes, all of which are expected to be available at the same time.

Who narrates Our Living World?

Cate Blanchett. Getty

Cate Blanchett will be lending her voice to accompany the cinematic footage.

Blanchett is a two-time Academy Award winner (for her roles in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine), and has received a total of eight nominations, most recently for her performances in Carol and Tár.

She is also known for roles in some of the biggest franchises of the past two decades, including in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy (Galadriel) and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hela.

Speaking of her involvement, Our Living World producer James Honeyborne told Netflix: "We found it very natural for her to speak with authority on the subject. She is a beekeeper, so she has such a natural affinity for the subject and knows a lot about ecology."

Our Living World trailer

You can get a glimpse at the gorgeous footage – and Blanchett's narrating chops – in the trailer below.

