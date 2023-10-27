Featuring commentary from the late George Harrison, John Lennon's son, Peter Jackson and remaining members McCartney and Starr, the short film is certain to be an emotional affair for fans of The Beatles, as their discography is concluded seven decades after the band first formed in 1960.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Now and Then film.

How to watch Now and Then short film in the UK

The Beatles. Fever

Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song, will be broadcast at 7pm on Wednesday 1st November on BBC One during the One Show in a special extended edition hosted by BBC Radio 6's Lauren Laverne.

Once the broadcast is finished, the episode will be available to stream on iPlayer.

It will also be available to watch on YouTube at 7:3opm on Wednesday 1st November on The Beatles' official YouTube channel.

A short teaser trailer offering a glimpse of how the final track came to be can be viewed here:

Mastered in Dolby Atmos and stereo, Now and Then will release at 2pm on Thursday 2nd November digitally as a double A-side single with Love Me Do, The Beatles' first song, to bookend the storied band's discography.

For fans of physical media, a stereo mix on 7 and 12-inch vinyls will be available the following day (Friday 3rd November).

The 7-inch vinyl release can be pre-ordered from Amazon for £14.99.

