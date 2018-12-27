The North Korea special will air on Channel 5 this Christmas. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

When is the Michael Palin in North Korea Special on TV?

The two-hour special will air on Thursday 27th December 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5.

What's the Michael Palin in North Korea special about?

The feature-length episode brings together the full documentary which aired earlier this year on Channel 5. The series was a result of "two years of planning and... a series of complex high level negotiations," and followed Michael Palin on his travels through North Korea.

Covering more than 1,300 miles in just over a week for the two-parter, the presenter and his team had unprecedented access to the totalitarian state, travelling from the capital Pyongyang to the snowy peaks of Mount Paektu.

"The visit was an eye-opener for me, and I’m sure it will be the same for others. In all my travels around the world I have never had the same sense of fascination and revelation as on this journey to North Korea.”

The festive special will include the two episodes and additional, previously unaired scenes.