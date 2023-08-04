Over the course of four episodes, pals Heughan and McTavish will be exploring the country they’ve deemed “the adventure capital of the world”, in an adventure that will see them immerse themselves in the local culture and take on some adrenaline-fuelled challenges.

Here’s everything you need to know about Men in Kilts season two.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham. Lionsgate+

The new season is set to land on Lionsgate+ on 11th August, meaning we don’t have long to wait – and in the meantime, you can always revisit the first instalment, which saw the Outlander duo embrace their Scottish heritage by delving into the country’s rich history, meeting local craftspeople and tasting traditional delicacies.

How to watch Men in Kilts

‌You can watch Heughan and McTavish’s adventures on Lionsgate+, the streaming service formerly known as STARZPLAY, which is available through platforms like Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Roku. You can also access it as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video, costing £5.99 each month – although you can get a 7-day trial for free when you first sign up.

As well as Men in Kilts, you'll find all seven seasons of Heughan and McTavish’s thrilling period drama Outlander, as well as unmissable shows like The Great and Gaslit.

What is Men in Kilts about?

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham. Lionsgate+

Men in Kilts is a travel show which follows co-stars and firm friends Heughan and McTavish as they embark on a road trip across a new location, in order to learn more about the country’s history and heritage (while making time to enjoy the local delicacies and to indulge in some good-natured jokes at each others’ expense, of course). In New Zealand, where McTavish has been living since filming The Hobbit movies, they’ll learn more about Māori culture, zip wire down mountains and enjoy an immersive food and wine tour.

Men in Kilts season 2 location: Where are Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish filming?

After journeying across Scotland in the first season, Sam and Graham have travelled down under to New Zealand, where they’ll be exploring the country’s connections to their homeland.

The pair have been spotted filming at Invercargill, the southernmost and westernmost city in New Zealand, and at Lake Wakatipu, an inland lake on the country’s South Island.

Men in Kilts season 2 trailer

‌The teaser for Men in Kilts season 2 shows the two friends heading off in another camper-van for their journey, before getting over-competitive in some extreme sporting challenges (like a canoeing trip and taking on an anxiety-inducing zip-wire ride). You can watch it in full above.

Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham season 2 airs on Lionsgate+ on Friday 11th August.

