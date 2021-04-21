Matt Baker wrestles with a ram in Our Farm in the Dales preview

The final episode of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales airs on More4 tonight, and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first look at what’s in store.

The clip sees Matt head to the Lake District to pick out a ram for his Herdwick ewes – and he has quite the battle on his hands in successfully managing to take the sheep home.

“We’re in the Lake District, picking up the male sheep for our Herdwick ewes,” he says at the top of the video. “I’ve already chosen him, now all I have to do is catch him to take him home.”

We then see the former One Show presenter chasing and wrestling with his chosen ram, before he manages to entice him into the trailer for the journey back to the farm.

“I’m massively out of breath but totally grateful!” he tells his friend Joe after successfully completing the job.

And with the other rams all watching on, he adds, “They’re all looking thinking oh, what was wrong with me?!”

On returning to the farm, Matt’s parents are clearly impressed with the ram, with Janice describing him as “fantastic” and Mike adding, “God, he’s an amazing animal, isn’t he? Beautiful. Oh, he’s definitely got it about him, hasn’t he?”

The episode will also see Mike giving the family permission to shift his precious piles of wood from the courtyard at the heart of the farm so they can get clearing, sweeping and painting for the very last makeover – with Mike receiving an unexpected blast from the past in the process.

Meanwhile, six beehives are set up in the ancient hay meadows by George the beekeeper, the family get some use out of their brand new bat detector, and Billy the vet returns for the puppies’ final check before they go to their forever homes.

The episode will end with the Baker’s gathering around the firepit in the remodelled courtyard to reflect on the incredible work they’ve put in and the positive changes they’ve made following Janice’s accident.