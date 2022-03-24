In the short teaser from the ITV travel series, Lumley views a collection of priceless heritage Bulgari jewels in Rome, including a hefty emerald and diamond necklace that once belonged to Dame Elizabeth Taylor, purchased by her then-husband Richard Burton.

Joanna Lumley almost gets her hands on a $12 million necklace in the latest episode of Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World – as RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal in a brand new clip.

"I'm almost fainting as I walk towards it," Lumley says during the clip, as it's revealed that it's the same necklace that Taylor wore when she met Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Lumley has less luck when she suggests to the curator than she might try on the famous necklace, previously bought back by Bulgari for a cool $12 million.

"May I be really vulgar? May I?" Lumley says, pulling her hair back and gesturing to her neck – to which the curator laughs in response.

The episode forms part of Lumley's latest travel series, this time set in Europe, with tours of Berlin, Paris and Rome.

The ITV synopsis reads: "From going behind the scenes at the Moulin Rouge to touring Berlin on the back of a motorbike with an all-girl Biker group, Joanna will immerse herself with the rich and powerful, the alternative and bizarre as well as the less fortunate.

"Bringing her trademark curiosity, humour and genuine sense of wonder, Joanna will capture a side of these cities that she’s never encountered before, whilst also showing them in all their epic glory."

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World airs on ITV at 9pm tonight (24th March) and is available to watch on ITV Hub. Find something to watch with our TV Guide.

