Where to watch Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends

You can catch the series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play. You can also buy the full DVD box set.

What is Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends about?

Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends was a show that explored the weirdest ways in which people live around the world.

In series one, Theroux focused on the USA and met extremist Christians, self-professed alien-killers, porn stars, Aryan Nation Church members, and finally invited one person from each of these groups to his home for a 'weird Christmas'.

More like this

Series two saw Theroux meet millionaires in Florida, swingers from Southern California, a black national group leader in Harlem, out-of-work actors in New York, until finally he learns about World Championship Wrestling from the contestants themselves.

The third and final series broadened its gaze to beyond Western countries. Starting in Las Vegas where Theroux met a hypnotist, he travelled cross India to meet pilgrims, to South Africa to meet Afrikaner separatists, back to the USA to meet body builders, to a Bangkok marriage agency where Western men and Thai brides meet, and finally to America's South to learn about gangsta rap.

Who is Louis Theroux?

Louis Theroux is a broadcaster and journalist who has worked with the BBC to produce some of the best documentaries of our time, for which he has won to British Academy Television Awards and a Royal Television Society Television Award.

Born in Singapore, he is from a family of broadcasters and writers .His father is the American journalist Paul Theroux, his brother Marcel Theroux is a writer and presenter, his cousin Justin Theroux is an actor and screenwriter, and his two uncles Alexander and Peter are both writers as well.

Louis has three children and currently lives in London with his second wife Nancy.

How many episodes of Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends are there?

The show has seventeen episodes which make up three series.

Advertisement

Where was Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends filmed?

The series saw Theroux travel around the world, and so was filmed in an array of locations including Bangkok, India, Las Vegas, New York, Florida, Michigan and Southern California.