What's the house called? Julie. Perry wanted the house to tell a story about the myth of an Essex woman – a fictional female called Julie Cope who was born in 1953, was a hippy and a Greenham Common protester, and was married and had kids, got divorced and married again. Julie led a normal life but sadly died in a tragic accident, aged 61.

What's it like inside? Not like a villa in Spain, that's for sure. It's being kept a surprise, but we do know there's a triple-height room with a statue of Julie in the centre, and in front of the bed there's a 13 foot-high portrait of her and her husband. There's also a chandelier designed to look like a moped (she was killed in a motorbike crash). Architect Charles Holland says, "There is a theatrical quality to the interior. It's hard to be there without thinking you are in a strange play."

How much does it cost? At least £700 for a two-night mid-week stay, but some weekends are £1,700 or more...

More like this

Will it be incredibly booked up? Well, it's likely that art-lovers and Perry fans, of which there are many, will be scrambling to kip inside a piece of his art. Apparently the sleepy village of Wrabness is already seeing unprecedented numbers of people driving through to catch a glimpse of the artwork, so get in there quickly if you're keen.

How do I book? The house is managed by Living Architecture, a company that rents out unusual holiday homes. You have to enter this ballot to have a chance of being able to stay there. Entries will be selected at random (using a random number generator).

Advertisement

Grayson Perry's Dream House is on Sunday 17th May at 9:00pm on Channel 4