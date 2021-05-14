Hating Peter Tatchell release date: Documentary on gay rights activist comes to Netflix

Human rights campaigner and gay rights activist, Peter Tatchell has been in the public eye for more than 50 years.

Now a new Netflix documentary film focuses on his life, his work and his often headline-grabbing campaigns.

Executive produced by Elton John and David Furnish, Hating Peter Tatchell features archive footage and interviews with influential figures including former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey, activist Angela Mason and actor Stephen Fry.

Despite the impression the title may give, Tatchell is involved in the film — he has been interviewed by Sir Ian McKellen as part of the programme.

Hating Peter Tatchell release date

On 5th May, Peter Tatchell announced on Twitter that the documentary film Hating Peter Tatchell will be available on Netflix from Thursday 20th May.

'Hating Peter Tatchell' documentary out on @netflix 20 May. Featuring Elton John, Ian McKellen & Stephen Fry discussing @PeterTatchell's 54 years of LGBT+ & other human rights activism. Plus Peter's rare family, personal & protest footage. @NetflixUK #TatchellMovie @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/lXLbDOWCyt — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) May 5, 2021

Who is Peter Tatchell?

Peter Tatchell, 69, is a British human rights campaigner and the director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, a non-profit, non-partisan organisation that “seeks to promote and protect the human rights of individuals, communities and nations, in the UK and internationally, in accordance with established national and international human rights law”.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1952, Tatchell began his political career as a teenager, launching campaigns in support of Australia’s Aboriginal people, against the death penalty, and against the American and Australian involvement in the Vietnam War.

He moved to London in 1971, and became a prominent campaigner for gay and human rights, helping to organise Britain’s first Gay Pride march in 1972. Tatchell has also taken part in many campaigns since, some of which have proved to be controversial. In 1998 he led an OutRage! protest that disrupted an Easter sermon given by George Carey, the Archbishop of Canterbury (who appears in the documentary), for which he was arrested and prosecuted under the Ecclesiastical Courts Jurisdiction Act 1860.

He was convicted and fined £18.60.

“I didn’t abuse the Archbishop or insult the church,” Tatchell said in court at the time. “I didn’t attack the Christian religion. I simply said that Dr Carey supports discrimination of lesbian and gay people and detailed the various ways in which he opposes lesbian and gay human rights.”

Tatchell’s activism angered not only the church and the state but also the media, and in the 1980s he was dubbed ‘the most hated man in Britain.’

His work as a campaigner includes protests to lower the age of consent laws and action criticising capital punishment in Iran. Tatchell also writes numerous articles for newspapers and magazines, and his papers on gay rights and activism are held in the Hall Carpenter Archive at the London School of Economics.

What is Hating Peter Tatchell about?

Hating Peter Tatchell is the story of the human rights campaigner and activist. It follows his battles with the establishment that have taken place over half a century.

Sir Ian McKellen interviews Tatchell and tries to find out what has inspired, motivated and fuelled his assault on what he perceives to be the prejudices of the British establishment. The film also includes comments from notable names including former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey and actor Stephen Fry, and features archive footage from Tatchell’s career.

The documentary also picks up the story of Tatchell’s crusade to draw attention to the persecution of LGBTQ+ people in Russia and Chechnya, by seeking to disrupt the FIFA World Cup in Moscow in 2018.

Is there a trailer for Hating Peter Tatchell?

There is no trailer as yet, but we will update this page when one arrives.

Hating Peter Tatchell arrives on Netflix on Thursday 20th May.