Britney Vs Spears release date: latest news about Netflix’s Britney Spears documentary

Sky and Hulu gave us Framing Britney Spears earlier this year, and now Netflix is entering the conversation with Britney Vs Spears – an upcoming documentary about the pop sensation’s legal battle over her 13-year conservatorship.

While the arrangement, which gives Spears’s father Jamie control over her personal life and financial estate, is in the process of being terminated, the conservatorship has gained public attention over the last few years following the Free Britney movement and the musician’s multiple requests to discuss the terms of the legal structure.

Directed by How To Fix a Drug Scandal‘s Erin Lee Carter, the film explores Spears’s search for freedom and follows her life and career from “girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Britney Vs Spears and how to watch the documentary in the UK.

Britney Vs Spears release date

Britney Vs Spears landed on Netflix on Tuesday 28th September at 8am in the UK.

What is Britney Vs Spears about?

The documentary explores Spears’ life and her public and private search for freedom through investigative work that spans years, as well as exclusive interviews and new documents.

According to Netflix, the film “paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status” and does so without using “the traumatic images that have previously defined her”.

Britney Vs Spears also features text messages and voicemails as well as interviews which “make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told”.

Who appears in Britney Vs Spears?

The film features Sirius XM host and Rolling Stones journalist Jenny Eliscu, who has interviewed Spears a number of times throughout her career, and documentarian Erin Lee Carr as they delve into the history of the pop star’s conservatorship and lay out a comprehensive timeline of events.

Spears herself appears in the documentary via archive footage, clips and a voicemail message recorded on 21st January 2009, in which she speaks about wanting to end the conservatorship.

Britney Vs Spears trailer

Netflix dropped a dramatic trailer for the upcoming documentary, featuring archive footage of the pop star and her family over the last 13 years.

Britney Vs Spears arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 28th September.