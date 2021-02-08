How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK

Arguably one of the most talked-about documentaries of the weekend, Framing Britney Spears aired in the US on Friday, with the New York Times exploring the pop star’s 28-year career and her father Jamie Spears’ status as her conservator.

The film, which Spears’s family declined to participate in, investigated Spears legal attempt to remove her father from her conservatorship – a request that was denied in late 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times documentary that has been publicly commented on by celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler.

Framing Britney Spears UK release date

The New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears was released on FX and Hulu on Friday 5th February in the US – however the film has not yet arrived in the UK.

While an official UK release date has not yet been confirmed, PopSugar claims that the documentary will air over here in Spring 2021.

With Hulu and FX now subsidiaries of The Walt Disney Company, it’s possible that Framing Britney Spears could land on Disney+ for UK viewers – however, the documentary’s UK home has not been officially announced.

What is Framing Britney Spears about?

Framing Britney Spears is a documentary from the New York Times, exploring the international pop star’s rise to fame, the difficulties she’s faced as a result and the recent legal cases and controversy concerning her welfare.

The film looks at Spears’s relationship with her father Jamie Spears and the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008 – when she was involuntarily admitted to a hospital’s psychiatric ward – which gives her father control over her finances and many aspects of her life.

In November 2020, the 39-year-old singer’s request to remove her father from her conservatorship was denied, with a judge instead approving Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator alongside Jamie, despite Spears’s lawyer telling the court that “she is afraid of her father” and “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career”.

Framing Britney Spears looks at this legal battle whilst seeking to uncover the truth behind the #FreeBritney movement, spearheaded by fans who’ve campaigned to termite the conservatorship.

Who appears in Framing Britney Spears?

Britney Spears herself does not appear in the documentary, with the film stating that that producers were unsure whether their request for her participation even reached her, while her family declined to participate.

Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark told Variety: “We tried every which way to get a smoke signal to Britney about the documentary, but there is such a tight circle around her that we don’t know if she got those requests or not. We didn’t get a ‘no’ from her. We never got anything from her.”

The documentary speaks to a number of people who had encountered Spears however, such as former assistant Felicia Cutlotta and paparazzo Daniel Ramos, who Spears infamously attacked with an umbrella.

The film also features archival interviews with Spears throughout her career – from her time performing on Star Search aged 11 in 1992 to a 2003 primetime interview with Diane Sawyer, during which the journalist grilled her on unproven rumours that she’d cheated on Justin Timberlake and told her that Kendel Ehrlich, the wife of a Maryland governor, had said if she “had the opportunity to shoot Britney Spears” she would take it.

Reaction to Framing Britney Spears

Various celebrities have reacted to the documentary since its release on Friday, with both Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler tweeting, “#FreeBritney” and Miley Cyrus telling the audience at a pre-Super Bowl performance: “We love Britney!”

Meanwhile Paramore singer Hayley Williams wrote on Twitter that “no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.”

“The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid,” she added in the post, which was subsequently shared by singer Sam Smith.

Meanwhile sites reviewing the documentary have said that the film does not come to concrete conclusion about Spears’ circumstances, with Entertainment Weekly writing that “too much information has been obscured by the parties involved”.

Variety wrote that Framing Britney Spears doesn’t reach a final judgment, but raises “the idea that Spears may indeed be grateful for the ministrations of her fans online”.

Framing Britney Spears trailer

The New York Times released a trailer for Framing Britney Spears at the end of January, looking at Spears’s rise to fame and her treatment in the press.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.