Ben Fogle reacts to “temple-like” accommodation in New Lives in the Wild first-look clip

New Lives in the Wild continues with the second episode of its current run tomorrow night, with Ben Fogle this time finding himself exploring the wilderness of Ireland. And in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Fogle can be seen getting a glimpse at his accommodation, which it’s safe to say he’s rather impressed by.

In a voiceover, the presenter says: “Life here seems rustic, with an almost exotic twist – especially when I see where I’m sleeping,” before we watch him give his first reaction to the dwelling.

“Oh wow, this is a first,” he says as he looks around. “It’s very temple-like, it’s kind of like sleeping in an artwork.”

He adds: “Walking out in the wilderness, I was imagining a low-built stone cottage to shelter from the landscape, and actually what I have found is the complete opposite.

“It is something that’s kind of big and colourful and brash, but not over the top. It’s just on that cusp which is quite an achievement, really, because although it’s not traditional, it feels quite authentic. I have no idea how they even started to build all of this.”

Fogle’s visit to the Emerald Isle sees him meet Georg and Bettina, an elderly European couple (from Austria and Germany) who first made the Irish wilderness their home nearly 40 years ago.

The episode will see him uncover what drove them to leave their old lives on the continent and learn how they saw life and beauty in the middle of a desolate bog – with the couple having transformed an infertile barren site into their very own nature retreat. They also discuss their turbulent post-war upbringing and passion for environmentalism.