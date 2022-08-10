Where is the BBC’s Animal Park filmed?

The hit documentary series has captivated audiences since its inception in 2000, as presenters Kate Humble and Ben Fogle have documented the daily lives of the resident animals at Longleat Safari Park as well as the staff who look after them.

Wildlife fans prepare yourselves: Animal Park is back on the BBC for a dazzling new series after a year's hiatus.

Alongside Humble and Fogle, zoologist Megan McCubbin (Springwatch, Chris and Meg’s Wild Summer) has joined the presenting team from the new season onwards.

Speaking ahead of joining the show, she said: "I am so excited to be joining the Animal Park team. I remember watching the show as a child, so it’s very special to be a part of the programme, helping to enthuse and excite about some of the most remarkable species we share our planet with!

"I have loved getting to know the residents of the park, learning about their characters and their behaviour. They truly are wonderful ambassadors for their wild cousins."

Lindsay Bradbury, Acting Head of Daytime and Early-Peak Commissioning, added: "Megan is a vibrant young woman with a breadth of experience and knowledge on the animal kingdom, she brings her warmth and enthusiasm for conservation to the programme and we are very happy to have her on board."

Highlights from the new series include the fascinating journey of Europe’s only Southern Koala breeding programme, as well as welcoming new residents to the park.

But where exactly is the safari park located and can you buy tickets? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is BBC's Animal Park filmed?

Megan McCubbin with a Pygmy goat in Animal Park. BBC/Remarkable TV

Animal Park is filmed at Longleat Estate in Warminster, Wiltshire.

Longleat Estate is owned by Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, with Longleat Safari and Adventure Park opening in 1966.

The park was the brainchild of circus entertainer Jimmy Chipperfield, who also founded Chipperfield’s Circus.

Longleat, which became the world's first drive-through safari park to open outside of Africa, has supported many conservation projects locally and around the world over the years.

Can I visit Longleat Safari Park?

Yes, the safari park is open from 10am-6pm seven days a week.

Tickets start at £36.95 per adult and £27.70 per child, with group tickets and concessions also available.

When does BBC's Animal Park start?

Animal Park returned to BBC One on 9th August at 9.15am, with new episodes airing every weekday morning on BBC One.

Fans can also watch the series on BBC iPlayer.

Animal Park airs weekday mornings at 9:15am on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.