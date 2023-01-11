The leader of the Conservative Party will be making his first speech of its kind in his capacity as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be making a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Sunak took over from his predecessor Liz Truss in October following her resignation after her disastrous economic policy brought her premiership to a swift end.

Truss had only replaced Boris Johnson in the role merely weeks earlier, after he resigned earlier in 2022 following a series of scandals.

YouGov's latest voting intention poll currently places the Conservative Party at 25 per cent against the Labour Party which is polling at 46 per cent.

So, the nation will be watching to see if Rishi Sunak can reverse his party's fortunes along with those of the UK's economy, the state of the NHS, and migration issues.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's broadcast to the nation.

How to watch Prime Minister Rishi Sunak broadcast to the nation

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be addressing the nation in a televised speech on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

The speech will be available to watch at 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX and then at 6:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You can also expect the broadcast, from 10 Downing Street, to be made available on the Prime Minister's official channels, including on Twitter.

The speech will be a short one and will likely see Mr Sunak expand on his five promises for 2023.

These promises are to:

Halve inflation

Grow the economy

Reduce debt

Cut NHS waiting lists

Stop the small boats moving across the English Channel with illegal migrants

The speech will be analysed by political commentators, pundits and no doubt the Opposition, led by Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

