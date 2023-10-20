Husband’s son Paul confirmed the news on Thursday (19th October), writing on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X: "It is with a torn apart heart that I must announce the passing of my Dad. The beautiful @tonyhusband1."

Paul also wrote on Facebook: "I hate to post this because I know how many of you are going to be affected by it.

"Yesterday my Dad, Tony Husband, passed away as he was on his way to a Private Eye leaving party on a Thames barge. Something that meant a hell of a lot to him.

"He had a heart attack on Westminster Bridge. It’s somewhat ironic that he somehow managed to survive 30 years of Private Eye parties but the one he didn’t make…

"I don’t know what more I can say other than he was everything to me."

Born in 1950, Husband was best known for appearing on children's variety show Hangar 17 in the 1990s.

He also co-wrote for the satirical ITV children’s series Round the Bend, which ran from 1989 to 1991, and produced political cartoons for Private Eye, The Times, Punch, Playboy, The Sunday Express, The Spectator and The Sun.

Tributes have been flooding in for Husband following the tragic news of his passing, with Private Eye paying tribute to him on X alongside a drawing of dogs in heaven by Husband.

The caption read: "RIP cartoonist Tony Husband – prolific, funny and inventive contributor to Private Eye since 1985."

Meanwhile, illustrator Stanley Chow shared: "It is of great sadness to hear that my dear friend Tony Husband passed away last night.

Advertisement

"One of Britain’s greatest cartoonists. He was such a legend, yet so humble. But most all, just one of the kindest and soundest soul you’ll ever meet. May you rest in peace Tony."