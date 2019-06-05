In the interview, Trump discussed the NHS, Iran, Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, climate change and US gun laws.

Notably, Trump appeared to U-turn on comments about the NHS he had earlier made at a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, when he said that the NHS would be "on the table" in a trade deal.

He told Morgan: "I don't see it as being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I said 'Everything's up for negotiation' because everything is, but that's not something I would consider being a part of trade, that's not trade."

More like this

Advertisement

Piers and the President in the Churchill War Rooms will air on ITV at 8.30pm on Thursday night, replacing The Cruise: Sailing the Mediterranean in the schedules.