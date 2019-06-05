ITV to broadcast Piers Morgan's Donald Trump interview in prime-time slot
The US president was interviewed by Morgan on Good Morning Britain in the Churchill War Rooms
Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump will be broadcast in a prime-time slot on ITV on Thursday night.
The US president was interviewed by Morgan in the Churchill War Rooms in London, a meeting which aired on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 5th June.
In the interview, Trump discussed the NHS, Iran, Brexit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, climate change and US gun laws.
Notably, Trump appeared to U-turn on comments about the NHS he had earlier made at a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, when he said that the NHS would be "on the table" in a trade deal.
He told Morgan: "I don't see it as being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I said 'Everything's up for negotiation' because everything is, but that's not something I would consider being a part of trade, that's not trade."
Piers and the President in the Churchill War Rooms will air on ITV at 8.30pm on Thursday night, replacing The Cruise: Sailing the Mediterranean in the schedules.