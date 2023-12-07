She appeared to quickly realise she was live on air, snatching her hand away before reading the headlines.

Ms Moshiri issued an apology on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, on Thursday, saying she was taking part in a "private joke" with her crew and was "sorry if I offended or upset anyone".

Ms Moshiri said: "Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.

"I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0... including the fingers to show the number."

She continued: "So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to one I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.

"It was a private joke with the team and I'm so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I'm sorry if I offended or upset anyone.

"I wasn't 'flipping the bird' at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."

It isn’t the first time Ms Moshiri has made headlines due to her hand gestures.

Back in August, the presenter was forced to improvise when a technical fault left her without a picture of the blue supermoon.

"Sorry, I don’t have a picture to show you," she said, before making a moon shape with her hands instead.

