Here’s everything you need to know about when the results will be revealed, and how to watch them being announced on TV…

When are the EU elections in the UK?

The 2019 European elections take place in the UK on Thursday 23rd May. Polling stations will be open all day from 7am until 10pm.

Who can vote in the EU elections in the UK?

Citizens of the UK or one of the 27 other member countries of the EU, who are over the age of 18 and registered on the electoral register in time, are eligible to vote.

Why is the UK taking part?

Despite voting to leave the EU in 2016, the UK is still legally obliged to take part in the European elections.

This could mean future complications for the European Parliament once the UK eventually leaves the EU, as British seats will have to be redistributed.

A new date for Brexit, which has been delayed by six months now, is set for 31st October 2019.

Should I stay up to watch the EU election results on Thursday night?

We wouldn’t recommend it – as the EU election results won’t be declared until the evening of Sunday 26th May.

Why do we have to wait so long for EU election results?

The election results won’t be revealed until Sunday because other EU nations will still be voting in the days following the UK vote.

On Thursday, the Netherlands and the UK will vote, followed by Ireland and the Czech Republic on Friday. Slovakia and Latvia can then vote on Saturday and all other EU member countries will go to the polls on Sunday.

The results from every country will be released on Sunday evening after the last polling station in the EU is closed.

How many people are eligible to vote?

More than 426 million people are eligible to vote this year; the overall voter turnout at the last election in 2014 was 42.6 percent.

How can I follow the EU election results live on TV?

The 2019 European election results will be broadcast live on BBC1 from 10pm on Sunday 26th May.

Huw Edwards will be heading up the coverage, with Reeta Chakrabarti keeping track of the numbers, John Curtice analysing the emerging trends and Laura Kuenssberg assessing the impact this election will have on politics at Westminster.

Sky News will also be covering the election results as they happen.

How can I follow the EU election results live on the radio?

There will also be live radio coverage from Brexitcast presenters Adam Fleming and Chris Mason on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service on the night.