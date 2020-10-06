According to Audible, the pair "will leave no stone unturned in their thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten", with the series set to consist of six episodes.

The themes of each episode include: Passions and Hobbies, Holidays, School, The Seven Deadly Sins, Food and a final episode titled If We Were Alive Now which sees the pair look back at their careers.

French said of the podcast, “Titting About with Fatty is the best fun I’ve had without my incontinence pants on. Which, on reflection, was a mistake. Some soft furnishings were damaged in the making of this series.”

More like this

And Saunders added, “I can’t imagine anything I’d rather be doing than titting about with Dawn. We both have tits, after all”.

The pair have appeared in numerous shows together since they first got to know each other at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and went onto star in their own award-winning BBC sketch show, which ran for six series between 1987 and 2004.

Individually, they have also both had tremendous success, with French starring on The Vicar of Dibley and Saunders in Absolutely Fabulous.

French and Saunders are the latest big names from TV comedy to make podcasts for Audible, with Steve Coogan recently starring as his iconic character Alan Partridge for From the Oasthouse and the cast of hit sitcom People Just Do Nothing creating The Kurupt FM Podkast.

Advertisement

French & Saunders: Titting About will be available to download exclusively at Audible from 6th October 2020. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.