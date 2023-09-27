Fox was suspended by GB News this morning, but some social media users argued that Wootton should also face consequences for failing to properly challenge the language used by his guest and seemingly smirking at the remarks.

In response to these comments, Wootton said: "I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This is not what our channel is about."

A follow-up statement added: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

However, Fox hit back at the apology, claiming that he had made known "exactly what I intended to say" before going live, as well as sharing what appears to be a private text between himself and Wootton from after the broadcast.

The brief exchange suggests that Wootton may have laughed about Fox's comments privately, although the texts have not been verified.

In the midst of this unfolding story, Wootton has also been suspended from GB News pending an investigation. He is considered one of the broadcaster's most popular hosts.

A statement read: "GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night. This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox.

"We are conducting a full investigation."

Fox has refused to apologise, but has instead opposed what he perceives to be an attempt to "cancel" him.

