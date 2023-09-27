“Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel," he said.

“We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sort of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

GB News distanced itself from the comments shortly after they were made, describing them as "totally unacceptable".

The broadcaster added: "What he said does not reflect our values and we apologise unreservedly for the comments and the offence they have caused."

This morning, it has announced that Fox is "formally suspended" while an investigation takes place into the incident.

The statement read: "Mr Fox's suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today."

Evans said that the exchange made her feel "physically sick".

Some social media users have also criticised host Wootton for not addressing the comments live on-air, but rather appearing to smirk as they were made.

He said in a post to X (formerly Twitter): "I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This is not what our channel is about."

A follow-up statement added: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

Fox has claimed that the broadcaster knew "exactly what I intended to say".

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.