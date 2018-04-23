To mark the occasion, Breakfast then played a compilation of Kirkwood’s best – and most embarrassing – moments on the box, including clips of her speeding away in a motorised bathtub and forgetting her co-presenters names.

Fortunately, it looks like her co-hosts forgave the name-forgetting gaffes, with BBC Breakfast stars like Louise Minchin and Bill Turnbull tweeting their congratulations.

Advertisement

Here's hoping for another 20 years, Carol!