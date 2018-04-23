"Where has the time gone?" BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood celebrates 20 years presenting the weather
The meteorologist marked two decades on the BBC with a spectacular compilation video
Carol Kirkwood marked a major milestone on Monday 23rd April, with the weather presenter celebrating 20 years with BBC Breakfast.
Since moving from The Weather Channel to the BBC in 1998, Carol has delivered more than 17,000 forecasts for BBC Breakfast. And as well as being named RadioTimes.com’s readers' second-favourite weather presenter (behind Tomasz Schafernaker), Kirkwood has also won the Television and Radio Industries Club award for best weather presenter nine times.
To mark the occasion, Breakfast then played a compilation of Kirkwood’s best – and most embarrassing – moments on the box, including clips of her speeding away in a motorised bathtub and forgetting her co-presenters names.
Fortunately, it looks like her co-hosts forgave the name-forgetting gaffes, with BBC Breakfast stars like Louise Minchin and Bill Turnbull tweeting their congratulations.
Here's hoping for another 20 years, Carol!