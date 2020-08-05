On this morning's show, Garraway revealed that it was "Ben's last day" and asked him, "You're going and having a bit of time off, aren't you?"

Shephard then revealed the plan regarding the future of Tipping Point which has been on hiatus during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We’re about to hit peak Tipping Point series 11. Back in the studio, it’s all back at it, all socially distanced."

He added, "the set’s had to change, in order to get everybody up and running. So I’m not going to be here, but I am going to be working."

It is not clear exactly how long Shephard's break from the hit morning show will last, but we'd fully expect him to join the presenting team again in the future.

Reid and Morgan have both been absent from the show in the last few days, and are expected to remain on holiday until the beginning of September.

Several relief presenters have filled in for the pair, including Shephard, Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh.

Tipping Point has been presented by Shephard since it debuted in 2012, with 10 regular series and 6 celebrity editions having run so far.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV - find out what else is on with our TV Guide.