In a message to Conservative radio host Dana Loesch praising her for "being the voice of over 5 million NRA members," The gun group tweeted a gif of Poehler's character Leslie Knope pointing and saying "thank you". Big mistake.

The show's creator Schur (on Twitter as Ken Tremendous) demanded that the image be removed:

Loesch had appeared at the CNN town hall debate in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which has sparked a movement among survivors and students demanding gun control to prevent another tragedy.

More like this

Advertisement

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson in the US comedy drama, shared Poehler and Shur's sentiment.