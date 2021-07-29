Benedict Cumberbatch reunites with Sherlock co-star for Letters Live digital stream

If you’ve ever dreamed of Benedict Cumberbatch writing you a heartfelt letter, this might be the closest you’ll get.

Advertisement

The Doctor Strange star has participated in the latest iteration of Letters Live, an event where performers and personalities read out preserved letters from history, inspired by the popular coffee table book Letters of Note.

The letters can be funny, romantic, inspirational, profound or historic, and traditionally theatregoers don’t know who will be among the readers until the curtain lifts. Previous stars to join the bill have included Peter Capaldi, Andrew Scott, Alan Carr and Cumberbatch himself.

The show, which first hit the stage in 2013, returned to London’s Roundhouse theatre last night, and will soon be available for you to watch from the comfort of your sofa. Plus there’s no need for any guesswork about the line-up, as the event has already taken place.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Cumberbatch took to the stage alongside his Sherlock co-star Louise Brearley and comedy actor Adrian Edmondson to read a range of different letters. Revered American author Armistead Maupin also appeared to read his own letter to his 16-year old self.

If you’re already feeling the prickles of FOMO then don’t worry, we have excellent news for you. You can see all of the performances on your phone, computer or smart TV, as the show is being made available digitally, this Saturday 31st July at 7:30pm as part of a Roundhouse event called The Last Word Festival. Simply go to the Roundhouse website to get your ticket.

Cumberbatch has praised the event in the past, saying, “Letters Live makes us pause and imagine the lives behind the letters read and the circumstances of their origin. It’s a privilege to read this most ancient of communications live to an audience. A truly inspiring event.”

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch on telly tonight? Check out our TV Guide.