The new series, which begins in March, is set to follow a failing witchfinder (Tim Key) and a suspected witch (Daisy May Cooper) who he's responsible for transporting across 1640s East Anglia to her trial.

BBC Two has cast Reece Shearsmith, Julian Barratt and Jessica Hynes among other stars in its upcoming comedy The Witchfinder.

While Key and Cooper's involvement was previously announced, BBC Two has since revealed the full ensemble cast for The Witchfinder, with Shearsmith, Barratt and Hynes joining the likes of Landscapers' Daniel Rigby, Peep Show's Rosie Cavaliero, Stath Lets Flats star Ellie White, People Just Do Nothing's Allan Mustafa and The Royle Family's Ricky Tomlinson.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Blue Story's Tuwaine Barrett, Murder in Successville's Cariad Lloyd, The Thick of It's Vincent Franklin, Avenue 5's Joplin Sibtain, This Time with Alan Partridge's Seb Cardinal and Shooting Stars' Dan Skinner are also taking on roles in the six-part series.

The series is written and directed by This Time with Alan Partridge's Neil and Rob Gibbons and described as a "road-free road trip through an England gripped by civil war, famine and plague".

Advertisement

The Witchfinder airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 8th March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.