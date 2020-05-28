Speaking about the second series, star Demetriou told RadioTimes.com, "It’s from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and there’s nothing they can’t do.

“In series two you just get to know more and more about this world that they live in, and their house and their relationships. Lots more sex, lots more blood. What’s not to like?”

Check out everything you need to know about the UK airing of What We Do in the Shadows below.

More like this

After airing in America on FX a few weeks earlier, series creator Jemaine Clement has revealed that What We Do in the Shadows season 2 will come to BBC2 on Thursday 11th June at 10:00pm.

The series will open onscreen with a double bill of episodes featuring a necromancer and some mysterious ghosts, and all 10 episodes will be available as a BBC iPlayer box set from 11th June also.

What We Do in the Shadows BBC cast

Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja and Kayvan Novak as Nandor in What We Do in the Shadows (CR: Russ Martin/FX)

British actors Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou star in the comedy as vampires Laszlo, Nandor and Nadja, accompanied by boring “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and Nandor’s familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Guest stars this series include The Office’s Craig Robinson, The Sixth Sense’s Haley Joel Osment, Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill among others.

“Obviously getting to work with me is a huge pull, I know there's a lot of big A-listers out there desperate to get screentime with me,” joked Demetriou.

“I think it's one of those shows where it's like, who doesn't want to play a vampire? Who doesn't want to come and put fangs on, and a funny mad costume, and pretend to be a really over-the-top bloodsucking monster for a couple of days? It's like dress-up."

Is there a trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 2?

There is indeed – check out what to expect from the hapless creatures of the night in the video above.

What happens in What We Do in the Shadows season 2?

The new series reveals new details about the lead vampires’ past lives, new conflicts in the present day and a dark new path for loyal familiar Guillermo, who discovers he has a family heritage of vampire slaying.

“You get to know each character more, and more about their backstory,” series star Natasia Demetriou told RadioTimes.com.

"You know they're all about 600 years old so they have these mad backstories, and we get to know more about that.

“Witches get involved...there's a visitor from a galaxy far, far away...and I'm sure everyone knows who that is.”

How does the TV series relate to the What We Do in the Shadows movie?

The cast of the What We Do in the Shadows movie

While the TV version of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 film (which followed vampires in New Zealand instead) has a different cast, it does actually exist in the same universe as the original, with Waititi and Clement’s characters making a cameo in season one.

It’s unclear whether there’ll be more crossovers between the two vampire houseshares going forward, but it seems the door is always open.

Will there be a What We Do in the Shadows season 3?

It has been confirmed that more What We Do in the Shadows episodes are set to be made, with season 3 announced before season 2 even began airing in the UK.

Announcing the renewal, FX’s original programming President Nick Grad, said, "We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows.

"Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

Apparently, the series increased its US viewership by 25% while airing the second season in the US – and the cast seem keen to keep on going for as long as they’re able.

“Definitely it would be amazing to keep on going [for a while],” Demetriou said.

Advertisement

“I don't see why it couldn't - but then the fact that there is a pandemic at the moment probably means it won't be imminently.”