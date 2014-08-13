The 17 year-old, who was born eight years after the show premiered, has guest starred in Fine Bros YouTube series React: which presents kids, teenagers and the elderly with different aspects of pop culture to gauge their reaction. This time, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Saved by the Bell, they showed several 15-18 year-olds clips from it, and they were very, very confused.

This, for instance, is Maisie Williams' reaction to just the title sequence alone.

The participants were then asked to choose between the show's two, handsome leading men, Zack and Slater. Williams, of course, picked Zack (as did pretty much everyone else did.)

The teenagers were also told real storylines from the show, such as the episode where a new face cream turns Kelly's face maroon at the school prom but she ends up winning anyway ("no one would vote for her if she had a maroon face. I'm sorry Kelly, but your dreams are crushed in the real world") and another where Zack uses subliminal messages to brainwash girls into liking him ("that's really creepy").

Williams and co were also shown a clip of the show's most infamous episode: where Jessie takes caffeine pills in order to balance school work and her hobby of being a singer. It ends up with her having a breakdown while singing, I'm So Excited.

Reactions were mixed…

The overall verdict varied. With one teen saying that, "it's ridiculous that anyone watched these shows and were entertained by them," and another making the point, "Hannah Montana, That's So Raven, [kid's TV today] is not that far from it."

See the full video below.