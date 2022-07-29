In other words, it's a nightmare scenario for estate agent Michael Lawson (Harris), who has always craved a meaningful partnership and is woefully out of practice with today's dating world.

Neil Patrick Harris leads the cast of Netflix's latest sitcom Uncoupled , where he plays a high-flying New Yorker who suddenly finds himself single after 17 years in a committed relationship.

Uncoupled sees him throw himself into hook-ups, dating apps and gay retreats, all on his journey of recovery from the major heartbreak inflicted on him by ex-boyfriend Colin (Tuc Watkins).

You can get acquainted with the full Uncoupled cast below.

Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael Lawson

Netflix

Who is Michael? Michael is a New Yorker who has found success working for a luxury real estate agency in the city. However, his seemingly perfect life takes a turn for the worse when long-term boyfriend Colin walks out on him with no warning whatsoever. Suddenly, he's thrown back into the dating world after almost two decades away, which is a situation he never imagined himself being in – luckily, he has some friends to guide him through the experience.

What else has Neil Patrick Harris been in? Harris rose to stardom in the sitcom genre, first leading medical comedy Doogie Howser M.D. and later starring as Barney Stinson in mammoth hit How I Met Your Mother. Since the latter series concluded in 2014, Harris has found further success on Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and Channel 4's It's A Sin. His next collaboration with writer Russell T Davies is next year's Doctor Who 60th anniversary special. On the big screen, Harris has recently been seen in The Matrix Resurrections and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Tuc Watkins plays Colin McKenna

Barbara Nitke/Netflix

Who is Colin? Colin is Michael's boyfriend of 17 years who works as a hedge fund manager in New York City. On his 50th birthday, he abruptly decides to take space from his long-term relationship for reasons that aren't clear to Michael.

What else has Tuc Watkins been in? Watkins is known for his recurring role of David Vickers on US soap opera One Life to Live, while his other television credits include Desperate Housewives, Parks and Recreation, and Don Cheadle's Black Monday.

Tisha Campbell plays Suzanne Prentiss

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Who is Suzanne? Suzanne works with Michael at the same New York estate agency, while the two are also close personal friends. She is a single mother to one son, who she is very protective over.

What else has Tisha Campbell been in? After breaking through in the cast of Spike Lee's School Daze, Campbell went on to score television roles on Rags to Riches, My Wife and Kids, Everybody Hates Chris and Dr Ken. Most recently, she has played Brooke in music drama Empire and Carol in Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, while she also lends her voice to Netflix animation Inside Job.

Emerson Brooks plays Billy Jackson

Barbara Nitke/Netflix

Who is Billy? Billy is a local weather presenter and bachelor by choice, having always avoided getting into a committed relationship. He has a tendency to date men who are considerably younger than him, which is something his friends are quick to make fun of.

What else has Emerson Brooks been in? Recently, Brooks has appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer as DDA Ben Miller and short-lived music drama Queens as Darren Filgo. His other credits include Arrested Development, The Last Ship and soap opera All My Children.

Brooks Ashmanskas plays Stanley James

Netflix

Who is Stanley? Stanley is another of Michael's close friends, who works as an art dealer at a swanky gallery in the city. In stark contrast to Billy, he would love to find a boyfriend to settle down with, but is yet to find the right person – much to his disappointment.

What else has Brooks Ashmanskas been in? Best known for his work in the theatre, Ashmanskas has also appeared in television dramas The Good Wife and The Good Lord Bird. Earlier this year, he cameoed in Disney Plus original film Better Nate Than Ever.

Marcia Gay Harden plays Claire Lewis

Netflix

Who is Claire? Claire is a wealthy woman whose husband recently walked out on her in a similar way to how Colin left Michael. As a result, she is now looking to sell her apartment, with Michael hoping their shared trauma could help him secure the listing.

What else has Marcia Gay Harden been in? Harden won an Academy Award in the year 2000 for her portrayal of Lee Krasner in art biopic Pollock and earned a second nomination three years later for her performance in Mystic River. Her other films include Mona Lisa Smile, the Fifty Shades trilogy and Netflix's Moxie. On the small screen, she is known for The Newsroom, How to Get Away with Murder and The Morning Show.

André De Shields plays Jack

Barbara Nitke/Netflix

Who is Jack? Jack is an older gay man who lives in the same apartment building as Michael.

What else has André De Shields been in? De Shields is best known for his stage career, where he recently won both a Tony and Grammy award for his work on Hadestown, which put a contemporary spin on Greek mythology. His screen appearances include Tick, Tick... BOOM!, Katy Keene and New Amsterdam.

Nic Rouleau plays Tyler Hawkins

Netflix

Who is Tyler? Tyler is a well-connected estate agent at a rival firm to Michael's, who is constantly attempting to secure the most prestigious listings before he can.

What else has Nic Rouleau been in? Another stage performer, Rouleau has previously appeared in Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Colin Hanlon plays Jonathan 1

Netflix

Who is Jonathan? Jonathan is one of Michael's close friends who is soon to be married. His long-term partner is also named Jonathan, leading them to collectively refer to themselves as 'the Jonathans'.

What else has Colin Hanlon been in? Hanlon is also best known for his theatre work, parodying the difficult audition process for stage shows in comedy web series Submissions Only. He also portrayed Steven in several episodes of US sitcom Modern Family.

Jai Rodriguez plays Jonathan 2

Who is Jonathan? Jonathan is fiancé to Uncoupled's other Jonathan, and another friend of Michael's.

What else has Jai Rodriguez been in? Rodriguez was one of the style experts on the original Queer Eye series, which concluded in 2007 on US broadcaster Bravo. He has since appeared on sitcoms Malibu Country, Grace and Frankie, and How I Met Your Mother, the last of which also stars Neil Patrick Harris.

Gilles Marini plays Paolo

Netflix

Who is Paolo? Paolo is an Italian businessman who goes to Michael and Suzanne for help finding an apartment in New York City.

What else has Gilles Marini been in? Marini has appeared in several American dramas, including Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth, Teen Wolf and Daredevil. Meanwhile, he has shown a more comedic side in Devious Maids, 2 Broke Girls and Dollface, the latter two being collaborations with WandaVision's Kat Dennings.

Dan Amboyer plays Luke

Netflix

Who is Luke? Luke is one of several love interests that Michael encounters over the course of the first season.

What else has Dan Amboyer been in? Amboyer previously worked with Uncoupled co-creator Darren Star on Younger, a sitcom which starred Hilary Duff in the lead role. He is also known for portraying Prince William in Hallmark movie William & Catherine: A Royal Romance, as well as for his recurring role in The Blacklist: Redemption.

Uncoupled is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 29th July 2022.

