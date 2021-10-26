Meet the cast of Netflix’s Inside Job

The latest animated comedy to join Netflix‘s never-ending list of original content is Inside Job – a workplace comedy from Gravity Falls’ Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch.

Starring Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley, Inside Job follows the tech genius in her job at Cognito Inc, a shadow government organisation in the US – where every conspiracy theory is real – responsible for keeping the country’s secrets under wraps.

When Reagan receives a well-deserved promotion within the company, she’s disappointed to learn that it means she has to lead her team alongside new yes-man Brett, a fratboy who was hired not for his experience but for his firm handshake.

With the likes of Clark Duke, Andy Daly, Tisha Campbell and Stranger Things star Brett Gelman lending their voices to this new comedy, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Inside Job.

Lizzy Caplan voices Reagan Ridley

Who is Reagan Riley? Reagan is the hard-working yet socially awkward manager at Cognito Inc. While a tech genius, she lacks the charisma needed to lead her team of irresponsible coworkers.

Where have I seen Lizzy Caplan before? Lizzy Caplan is best known for her roles in Freaks and Geeks, Mean Girls and Cloverfield, while in recent years, she’s starred in Masters of Sex, Castle Rock, Now You See Me 2, Truth Be Told and Extinction.

Christian Slater voices Rand Ridley

Who is Rand Riley? Rand is the paranoid father of Reagan who was previously the CEO of Cognito Inc before being fired for exposing the Deep State. He lives with his daughter and seeks revenge from the company.

Where have I seen Christian Slater before? Golden Globe winner Christian Slater is best known for starring in 1989’s Heather, Beyond the Stars, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Interview with the Vampire, Zoolander and more recently, King Cobra and The Wife. He played the titular character in Mr. Robot and appeared in shows like Archer, The West Wing, The Lion Guard, Dirty John and Dr. Death.

Clark Duke voices Brett Hand

Who is Brett Hand? Brett is a yes-man who is hired to co-lead the Cognito Inc team alongside Reagan. A fratboy from Washington D.C, Reagan initially finds him difficult to work with.

Where have I seen Clark Duke before? Duke has appeared in films like Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, Sex Drive, Bad Moms and The Croods: A New Age, as well as I’m Dying Up Here, Mom, The Office and Greek.

Tisha Campbell voices Gigi Thompson

Who is Gigi Thompson? Gigi is Cognito Inc’s public relationships officer and the Head of Media Manipulation and Subliminal Messages. Fast-talking and glamorous, Gigi is the biggest gossip around the office.

Where have I seen Tisha Campbell before? Comedian and actress Tisha Campbell starred in NBC’s Rags to Riches, Martin, My Wife and Kids, Dr Ken, Rita Rocks and Empire. She’s also appeared in House Party, Little Shop of Horrors and Another 48 Hrs.

Andy Daly voices J.R. Scheimpough

Who is J.R. Scheimpough? J.R. is the current CEO of Cognito Inc who can charm his way out of any situation.

Where have I seen Andy Daly before? Andy Daly is best known for starring in Review, Eastbound & Down, MADtv, Reno 911! and Silicon Valley. He’s appeared in Solar Opposites, Veep, Big Mouth, Black-ish, Rick and Morty and films like Table 19, Life As We Know It and The Informant!.

Chris Diamantopoulos voices ROBOTUS

Who is ROBOTUS? ROBOTUS is a robotic replica of the President of the United States that Reagan designed to replace the real-life leader of the free world.

Where have I seen Chris Diamantopoulos before? Diamantopoulos has appeared in Silicon Valley, The Three Stooges, American Dad, Family Guy, The Office, Episodes and Bless the Harts. He also currently the voice of Mickey Mouse in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

John DiMaggio voices Glenn Dolphman

Who is Glenn Dolphman? Glenn Dolphman is a human-dolphin hybrid supersoldier who’s in charge of Cognito’s weapons department.

Where have I seen John DiMaggio before? You’ve almost certainly heard John DiMaggio’s voice before, as he’s voiced Bender on Futurama, Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, Dr Drakken on Kim Possible and voiced other roles on Teen Titans, Jackie Chan Adventures, Gears of War, Ben 10 and Batman: The Brave. He’s also appeared on Spitting Image, Disenchantment, Rick and Morty and Zootopia.

Bobby Lee voices Dr. Andre

Who is Dr. Andre? Dr. Andre is a freewheeling hedonist biochemist who works at Cognito Inc.

Where have I seen Bobby Lee before? Bobby Lee has appeared on MADtv, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Splitting Up Together, Pineapple Express, The Dictator, Reservation Dogs, Keeping Up with the Joneses and Love.

Brett Gelman voices Magic Myc

Who is Magic Myc? Magic Myc is a psychic mushroom from a hive mind within Hollow Earth. He has the ability to read people’s minds and has a sarcastic, rude personality.

Where have I seen Brett Gelman before? Brett Gelman is best known for playing Martin in Fleabag, Murray Bauman in Stranger Things and for roles in Love, Twin Peaks, Another Period, Married and The League.

Inside Job is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.