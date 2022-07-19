Two Doors Down first look sees Michelle host a girls' night
It seems each of the guests has different ideas for what the night should involve.
The latest season of Two Doors Down continues tonight, with an episode that sees Michelle attempt to host a girls' night in – but things get off to a rocky start.
The Scottish sitcom follows a group of neighbours who live together in a Glasgow suburb and charts the ups and downs of their relationships, which can be anything from warm to warring.
After an initial pilot in 2013, the show came on the air in its current form three years later and has grown into something of a cult hit, with a lockdown-inspired festive special earning particular acclaim.
In the exclusive clip below, Michelle (Joy McAvoy) tries to get her glamorous girls' night off to a fun start, but a misunderstanding by Christine (Elaine C Smith) puts an awkward vibe over the festivities.
Two Doors Down also stars Doon Mackichan (Good Omens) and Arabella Weir (Drifters), along with Alex Norton, Jonathan Watson and Jamie Quinn.
Two Doors Down continues tonight at 10pm on BBC Two. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
