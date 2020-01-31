And alongside a packed finale (details of which below), the cast also waved goodbye to the comedy, sharing their emotions on social media.

First, there’s this video posted by the show itself, featuring its stars in tears...

Then lead Kristen Bell tweeted this emotional message…

More like this

And Jameela Jamil (Tahani) saluted her character…

Ted Danson (Michael) also tweeted out a goodbye video, saying it was a show he’d “never forget”.

“This has been the most beautiful day, which is like a reflection of the most beautiful show I think I’ve ever been on,” he said. “With so many beautiful people that are like-minded in this astounding place. I will never forget it, and … much love. Much love.”

And what a final episode it was, with plenty of loose ends tied and revelations revealed.

After finally arriving in the real Good Place (as opposed to The Bad Place) in the show’s penultimate instalment, Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) and Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper) decided that eternal bliss wasn’t for them and stepped through the exit door into the unknown.

They weren’t the only ones to make the same choice, with Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) also stepping through the door ­– but not before DJing his own leaving party and gifting Janet (D'Arcy Carden) an inedible plate of brick-hard spaghetti.

The episode also saw a happy ending for Tahani al-Jamil (Jamil), who finally made peace with her family. When visiting the Good Place, her parents apologised to both her and sister Kamilah (Rebecca Hazelwood) for how they were treated on Earth.

However, rather than leaving through the exit door, Tahani decided to stay in the Good Place, training to become an architect.

Jameela Jamil in The Good Place (Getty)

And last, but by no means least, Michael (Ted Danson) was granted the opportunity to live on Earth for two decades, living life as a human and learning how to play the guitar.

Speaking about the finale to THR, creator Mike Schur said: “I think by the time season three ended, we had a pretty good idea of what would happen. We went into season four with that idea, and it didn't deviate too much. A lot of things on this show unfolded pretty organically, and the ending is one of them. We had the idea and then built on it, instead of junking it for some other idea.”

He continued: “This show has made a lot of arguments about various aspects of the human experience and about what matters and what doesn't, and about how we ought to live and behave. All of that stuff, if any of that stuff resonates, that's gravy. But my primary hope is that people who have been watching the show and like it feel like it's a good ending. That's all.”

Advertisement

The Good Place is available to watch on Netflix.