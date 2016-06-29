Monica starts off living in flat 5, while Joey and Chandler reside in number 4. Nothing new there, eh?

But by episode 10 of the first season, Monica and Rachel are living in apartment 20, with Chandler and Joey having swapped to 19.

Could we BE any more confused?

With no reference to the apparent move, we can only assume showrunners decided to make a sneaky switch to make the fact that the gang lived on the sixth floor more realistic.

But whatever the reasoning our minds are officially blown.