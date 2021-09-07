Sex Education trailer teases Otis and Maeve tension, Adam and Eric romance and a crackdown at Moordale

Netflix has released a new full-length trailer for Sex Education season three teasing some big changes for our favourite Moordale students.

Tensions appear to be high between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) after her failure to respond to his declaration of love (which was hardly her fault, to be fair).

Meanwhile, it looks like Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) relationship is progressing, with the pair ready to take things to the next level.

In the trailer, a reporter stationed outside the front of Moordale announces: “Here are the students currently attending what has been dubbed the ‘Sex School.'”

And it seems new head teacher Hope (Girls star Jemima Kirke) has a plan to crack down on that epithet and change the school’s reputation.

Addressing the assembly, she says: “It seems there are some students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name. It changes today.”

If that wasn’t enough, Otis has grown a moustache, Steve (Chris Jenks) seems to have a goat now, and all the Moordale High students are wearing uniforms.

The Sex Education clip also teases a glimpse of newcomer Jason Isaacs as Mr Groff’s (Alistair Petrie) more successful older brother, Peter Groff.

The one character we don’t see much of is Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), who was surprised to find out she was pregnant in the season two finale way back at the start of 2020.

A blink-and-you-miss-it snippet seems to show her kissing Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt), the father of her baby, but we’ll have to wait to see what’s in store for Otis’ sex therapist mother.

Sex Education season 3 arrives on Netflix on 17th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.