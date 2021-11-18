Sex Education teases new season 4 characters in casting call for trans actors

Sex Education will see two transgender actors join the show for season four, a casting call has revealed.

The hit Netflix comedy-drama took to Twitter to advertise two new roles ahead of filming for the new season, with the show’s writer Krishna Istha writing: “CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4. Trans actors get on it!!!”

CASTING CALL for two new trans characters in SEX EDUCATION Season 4 @NetflixUK 🍆 Trans actors get on it!!! 😁💗🌸💪🏾 Pls share with pals too! pic.twitter.com/QUQ9tTms8Y — Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 17, 2021

According to the casting call brief, the new characters include Abbi, a young trans woman “with a ’90s Winona Ryder vibe” who is “the queen bee of her college”.

The descriptions adds that Abbi now lives with her boyfriend Kent and his family after being kicked out by her conservative parents when she came out as a trans woman.

“Abbi used to be religious, but had to move away from her faith when it started to damage her sense of self,” it continues. “She still considers herself ‘spiritual’ and attends a secular and inclusive congregation which celebrates community and chosen family.”

The second role advertised is that of Kent, Abbi’s trans-masculine boyfriend who is “goofy, forgetful and a great listener”.

“They’re the ultimate power couple – they’ve been together for a while and are the epitome of ‘couple goals’, everyone loves them,” the description adds. “Kent isn’t as sure about being one of the popular kids as Abbi, but he knows himself and feels quietly confident about his final year at college.”

The casting call also reveals that production on the new season is scheduled to begin in April next year and expected to end in November, which means we’re unlikely to see Otis and the gang until at least 2023.

As for the future of Moordale, the character descriptions mention that both Abbi and Kent are students at a college, possibly hinting that this could be the academic institution that the Moordale teens join in order to continue their studies.

